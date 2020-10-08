B.C. VOTES 2020: Chamber hosts Vernon-Monashee all candidates forum

Candidates vying for the Vernon-Monashee MLA position in the fast-approaching provincial election responded to voters’ questions during an all-candidates forum Thursday night.

Hosted by Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Oct. 8 through Zoom, the virtual forum saw the riding’s four candidates — incumbent BC Liberals Eric Foster, BC Conservatives Kyle Delfing, BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu and BC Greens Keli Westgate — answer questions on a wide variety of topics, with chamber general manager Dan Proulx serving as moderator.

After brief opening statements, each candidate was given two minutes to answer questions posed by the chamber and event sponsor, the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, before turning to questions submitted by viewers. Topics covered included support for the agricultural sector, child care spaces, climate change, mental health and addictions services, electoral reform and more.

Foster said his party’s support for agriculture would come through increased funding and more tree planting, while Delfing pointed to his party’s plan to eliminate the carbon tax and instead focus on regulating emissions. Westgate focused on shifting towards regenerative agriculture, protecting the long-term sustainability of soil and creating incentives for small-scale farms.

READ MORE: B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

READ MORE: B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

The candidates were asked to discuss support for child care, with Westgate highlighting the Green Party’s plans for free child care for children under three, as well as fairer wages for child care workers. Foster said the more public and private child care spaces is clear, adding he believes spaces could be added to existing schools at less cost per space than creating stand-alone units.

On climate change, Sandhu pointed to the NDP’s Clean BC Plan and the 300 million trees planted this year. Westgate spoke passionately on the topic, citing the Greens’ plans to halt the Site C dam project, focus on renewable energy and view all issues with a green lens.

The discussion got heated during a question on the work candidates will do to make local constituents’ voices heard in Victoria. Both Sandhu and Westgate accused Foster of neglect for local constituents, with Sandhu saying Foster “only shows up at election time.”

Foster promptly raised his hand for a chance to rebut.

“I take offence to that statement, as I go to as many charity events and community events as I can,” he said. “For you to say that I show up at election time only, you better talk to some of the people that actually go to these events.”

One question took aim at a more local issue: supporting efforts to expand Ellison Ellison Provincial Park through the acquisition of the Chelsea Estate lands. All candidates were in favour of the idea to varying degrees, with Delfing offering the caveat that increased traffic in the area would need to be managed properly.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star