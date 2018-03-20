B.C. Transit to reduce service for spring

B.C. Transit is reducing its service for the spring and summer months to match ridership demand. (Photo Brittany Gervais)

B.C. Transit is reducing its service for the spring and summer months, which means a couple of changes will be made to Sooke services.

Route 61, which currently takes riders from Sooke to the Langford exchange and then downtown will be replaced by Route 65, that will take riders from Sooke to the Westhills exchange and then downtown instead.

“It’s a different route that will use the new Westshore Parkway between Highway 14 and Langford Parkway and go up through Westhills before going downtown,” said Jonathon Dyck, communications manager for B.C. Transit.

Another change that could affect Sooke riders is Route 57, which will no longer go through Westhills, it will just run from Langford exchange to Thetis Heights.

The changes will come in to effect on April 9, and riders can expect more changes to come in summer months.

“We go through these service reductions because we have less ridership in the spring and summer months when post-secondary schools aren’t in full session. We try to match the level of service with the level of demand,” said Dyck. “In the fall and winter is when we will ramp it up again, when we see that service starts to get busier.”

Dyck added that in the next two years, B.C. Transit expects to work on a transit plan for routes in the Sooke area and focus on what changes and improvements are needed.

He encourages riders to give their feedback on routes and route changes by emailing transitinfo@bctransit.com.

For more information on routes, schedules and updates in Greater Victoria, visit bctransit.com/Victoria or call 250-382-6161.