B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

He won’t be seeing a fifth round, but a B.C. teacher has done the province proud in his latest windfall on TV game show Jeopardy!.

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans this week from across B.C. as he became what the show’s host, fellow-Canadian Alex Trebek, called “a one-man invasion” on the American game show.

On Friday, Hasan was going for his fourth win since his debut on Tuesday.

Nearing the end of the show, two incorrect answers in a row put Hasan in third place with $7,800.

But it was the final jeopardy that confirmed Hasan’s second place finish.

The clue: “Vestibular rehabilitation is one treatment for a condition that is also the title of this 1958 suspense film.”

Hasan answered, “what is vertigo?,” to earn $3,801.

But Jordan Nussbaum, a fellow-Canadian and Toronto lawyer, also answered vertigo. With $8,800, that brought his grand total to $15,800.

That means Hasan, who’s a secondary school teacher in Surrey, took home a total of US$67,801, plus $2,000 on Friday for coming in second place.

“We have one Canadian champion being replaced by another Canadian,” Trebek said.

