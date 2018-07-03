B.C. takes the throne during 2018 All Canadian Wine Championships

B.C. reigned supreme during the 2018 All Canadian Wine Championships.

The fruit wine division was dominated by B.C. based wineries, winning half of the medals awarded. The best fruit wine in Canada was awarded to Mann Farms and Estate Winery based in Abbotsford for their raspberry dessert wine.

Related: Okanagan wineries impress on Expedia.ca list

Five other provinces submitted their fruit wines, Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia. However B.C. took home 23 medals in all fruit wine categories with Ontario coming in second with 10 medals.

Forbidden Fruit Winery in Cawston left the championships heavily awarded for their roster of fruit based wines, ranging from their cabernet sauvingnon to their carbonated ‘Flaunt’.

Wine tasting ðŸ· A post shared by Randolph Santos (@ando15rn) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Wild Goose Vineyards in Okanagan Falls was awarded the best red wine for their 2016 red horizon meritage and their 2017 gewürztraminer for white wine of the year.

Ruby Blues Winery in Penticton popped its 2017 peace & love & bubbles and dazzled judges, earning best sparkling wine of the year

The Okanagan was a heavy weight, 69 of the valley’s wineries were draped with medals while representing the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Related:Okanagan wineries shine in global chardonnay competition

For a detailed list please visit allcanadianwinechampionships.com/acwc-2018-results/