B.C. Summer Games excitement continues with torch lighting

B.C. Summer Games President Jen Woike and Vice President Mona Kaiser are pleased to announce the 100-day kickoff event. (file photo)

Who is up for a parking lot party?

The 100-day countdown to the Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games begins on April 19 with a special torch-lighting event in the lot between the BC Forest Discovery Centre and the Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre.

The free, family event will feature the Tzinquaw Dancers, 2017 Victoria youth poet laureate Maita Cienska and musician Jesse Roper and it all begins at 5:30 p.m.

“We have some special guests to help us light the torch,” confirmed Jennifer Woike, the 2018 Games’s president. “Bill Keserich and Richard Peters (honourary Games Chairs), Special Olympics athlete Jenny Scholefield, as well as local 2018 BC Winter Games medal-winning athlete Brookyln Stobbe will be helping with the lighting of the torch.”

Because the party is in the parking lot, parking will be limited to the street and to the old Rona lot across the highway at Cowichan Commons.

Parking for those with a permit for disabilities will remain available on-site, according to a press release.

Come July 19-22, Cowichan will host more than 3,500 athletes, coaches and officials for the 2018 B.C. Summer Games. The entire Cowichan, including 27 different venues, will be showcased.

For more information or to volunteer to be part of the crew that helps make the games great, visit www.bcgames.org