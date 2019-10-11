B.C. seniors advocate touring Northwest B.C.

Seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie will be visiting Terrace, Kitimat and New Aiyansh Oct.15-17

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is will be touring Terrace, New Aiyansh and Kitimat from Oct. 15-17.

Mackenzie will be providing more information to seniors and their caregivers about services and benefits available to them through goverment programs in B.C.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to learn about the role of the Seniors Advocate, the services available as well as answer any questions and concersn you may have regarding the issues facing seniors and their families,” reads a press release on the upcoming tour.

Mackenzie is scheduled to visit Terrace’s Happy Gang Centre (3226 Kalum St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.

She then travels to New Aiyansh to speak with residents at the Gitmidiik Auditorium (5216 Tait Ave.) on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m., heading back down to Kitimat on Oct. 17 to meet with residents at the Snowflakes Seniors Centre (658 Columbia Ave W) at 1 p.m.

