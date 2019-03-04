B.C. seniors’ advocate to visit Chilliwack this week

The province’s advocate for seniors will be visiting Chilliwack this week for a special talk.

Isobel Mackenzie will speak at the annual general meeting for the Chilliwack and District Seniors Resource Society on March 6. Mackenzie was the first person named the Seniors’ Advocate, in 2014, and the Seniors’ Advocate Office is the only one of its kind in Canada. Mackenzie has more than 20 years of experience working with seniors in home care, licensed care, community services and volunteer services.

In this work, Mackenzie led the implementation of a new model of dementia care that has become a national best practice, and led the first safety accreditation for homecare workers, among many other accomplishments. She has been widely recognized for her work and was named B.C. CEO of the Year for the not-for-profit sector and nominated as a Provincial Health Care Hero.

Prior to her appointment as the Seniors Advocate, Isobel served on a number of national and provincial boards and commissions, including the BC Medical Services Commission, the Canadian Homecare Association, BC Care Providers, BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker Registry, and the Capital Regional District Housing Corporation. She has also served on the University of Victoria’s Board of Governors.

Mackenzie received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Victoria and has a Certificate in Health Care Leadership from the University of Toronto.

To learn more about Mackenzie, her role, and how the advocate can assist you, visit www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca.

To attend the CDSRS annual general meeting, RSVP to 604-793-9979. The meeting will be held March 6, at 1 p.m. in the Cheam Room at the Evergreen Hall.