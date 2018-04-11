B.C. sees 2,000 new organ donor registrations after Humboldt tragedy

Donors are inspired by Logan Boulet, whose organs will save the lives of six people

Logan Boulet’s organs will save the lives of six people. (SJHL)

As Canadians collectively grieve the horrific crash that took the lives of 15 in Humboldt last week, British Columbians are signing up in droves to become organ donors.

According to BC Transplant, 2,036 people have signed up online since Friday evening.

They’re inspired by the actions of Logan Boulet, who signed up as an organ donor on his 21st birthday just weeks before he was killed in the crash.

His organs are expected to save six other people, Boulet’s godfather Neil Langevin posted on Facebook following the collision.

“There have been matches made for all vital organs, including a patient set to receive his heart and lungs,” Langevin wrote.

“Following the organ surgery, his other organs will be donated to science as he requested.”

The collision between the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus and a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan on Friday killed 15 people and injured 14 others.

Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., the Calgary-based trucking company whose truck hit the bus, has had its operation suspended by the Alberta transportation ministry.

Saskatchewan police say that the driver of the truck was unhurt in the collision and that he is receiving mental health and wellness assistance.

Investigators have yet to determine a cause for the collision.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.