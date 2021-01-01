B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada's first New Year's baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

B.C.’s first baby of 2021 was born 21 minutes into the new year.

The province confirmed that the baby, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces, was born at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver.

In 2020 and 2019, B.C.’s New Year’s baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s first baby of 2021 was born at 12:09 a.m., at the Montfort Hospital.

The Montreal Gazette is reporting that the first New Year’s baby there was born exactly at midnight.

Alberta is forgoing announcing that province’s New Year’s baby this year, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

