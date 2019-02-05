B.C.’s energy demands soar during cold snap

B.C. Hydro is preparing for near record-breaking energy loads and is asking British Columbians to monitor their usage as colder temperatures increase demand.

A cold snap saw the province’s peak demand increase by 13 per cent on Feb. 3 and 4 compared to the same days the week prior.

According to BC Hydro, the demand is expected to remain high as temperatures remain low. It forecasts peak hourly demands in the range of 9,600 megawatts to 10,000 megawatts – only slightly below the highest peak demand on record: 10,194 megawatts on Jan. 3, 2017.

To offset the additional heating requirements, BC Hydro recommends:

Keeping the thermostat at the ideal temperature: The thermostat should be set at 16 degrees C when away from home or sleeping, 18 degrees C when cooking or doing housework and 21 degrees C when relaxing at home.

Installing draftproofing: Gaps and cracks around doors and windows let cold air into the home and warm air out.

Closing curtains, blinds and drapes, which provides an extra level of insulation.

