B.C.’s culinary Olympics team fundraiser set at 40 Knots

There will be 10 food stations paired with 40 Knots wine and guests can meet the chefs

On Sept. 5, 40 Knots Winery will be co-hosting Team BC along with North Vancouver Island Chefs Association (NVICA), for a fundraising dinner.

There will be 10 food stations (paired with 40 Knots wine), where guests can meet the chefs and taste the food that will be at the competition.

‘Team BC’ comprised of young, enthusiastic and talented chefs will compete for Gold Metal status in the Community Catering Competition at the 26th World IKA Culinary Olympics – the largest, oldest and most colourful international exhibition of culinary team competition.

The event, set for Stuttgart, Germany between Feb 14 to 19, 2024 provides young chefs from all over the world a platform and opportunity to demonstrate their talent, skills, and potential in a team competition format.

In a lead-up event to the World Culinary Olympics, Team BC will represent Canada at the 2022 LuxExpo Culinary World Cup being held in Luxembourg. Competing against 28 other countries, the members of each team will be working together to create culinary masterpieces that will inspire the most dedicated of foodies.

During both of these renowned culinary competitions, each dish will be executed with a calm, well-practiced set of skills and outstanding teamwork brought together by and highlighting each chefs’ boundless creativity and unique talent.

Team BC sees the Comox Valley as a very special place. Firstly, one of the anchoring members of the team spent her formative years here – chef Tina Tang attended Lake Trail and G.P. Vanier and went on to Culinary Arts, Levels 1 & 2 at North Island College.

During her high school and college years, she also worked part-time at the Kingfisher while volunteering at multiple culinary events within the community. Secondly, NVICA has a long-standing history of supporting our provincial team.

Chef Aaron Hoffman, Captain of Team BC is joined by chefs Tina Tang, Heejo Jung, Chiragh Amin and Reba De Guevara. Support chef Chris Braun completes the team. Each of these dedicated members of Team BC will sacrifice thousands of hours working endlessly to hone their team and personal skills in the lead-up to the prestigious Stuttgart 2024 World Culinary Olympics.

Manager of both Team BC and Junior Culinary Team Canada, Chef John Carlo leads each with his strong foundation of knowledge, creativity and intuitive wisdom derived from 35 plus years of experience in the culinary arts field.

For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/3B20cVc

Comox Valley Record