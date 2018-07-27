B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

Western toads on the shore of Hush Lake. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo

The Hush Lake rest stop between Quesnel and Hixon on Highway 97 has been partially closed due to migrating toadlets.

The area was closed Thursday, July 26 after a wildlife specialist travelling through the area made the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure aware of the migration of the western toad. The western toad is an at-risk species protected under Canadian law.

The ministry said this is the first time that a mass migration of western toads has been identified in the area.

The rest stop remains open to foot traffic only. In a statement to the Observer, the ministry said, “the section of the rest area closest to the lake will be blocked off for approximately 10 days to allow the young toads to disperse.”

Barriers and a temporary sign asking people to stay away from the lake shore have also been put up.

There is still parking avaiable and restrooms and garbage cans will remain accessible to the public.

