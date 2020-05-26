A man walks past a closed Club Monaco store with messages and artwork painted on the boarded up windows and doors, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

  • May. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Eleven more British Columbians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Despite the new cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced some glimmers of hope as B.C. works to flatten the curve amid reopening: that there were no new deaths in the past 24 hours, marking the first day with no fatalities from the virus in several weeks.

B.C. currently has 258 active confirmed cases. Thirty-seven people are battling the contagious respiratory illness in hospital with seven of those in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 2,122 have fully recovered from the virus.

More to come.

