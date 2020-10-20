A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

  • Oct. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Four British Columbians died each day from illicit drug overdoses through September, the provincial coroners service has confirmed.

There were a total of 127 suspected fatal drug overdoses – a 112 per cent increase from September 2019 and a 15 per cent decrease from the record-breaking number of deaths seen in August.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses, the latest data shows.

More to come.

