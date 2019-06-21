Premier John Horgan at #BCTECHSummit 2018. (flickr/Province of British Columbia)

B.C. Premier Horgan to make announcement in Keremeos

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement in Keremeos

  • Jun. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Premier John Horgan will be in Keremeos on Monday for an affordable housing announcement.

According to a media advisory, Horgan will be joined by Selina Robinson (Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing).

In November 2018, the B.C. government announced they were investing $492 million in affordable homes, with 72 new projects. This is part of a 10-year, $1.9 billion strategy.

READ MORE: B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

Among the 72 listed is a project in Keremeos for 41 homes at a cost of $4.1 million to Lower Similkameen Community Services.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parksville program combats aphids on oak trees
Next story
Terrace’s first licensed marijuana store opens

Just Posted

Most Read