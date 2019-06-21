B.C. Premier Horgan to make announcement in Keremeos

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement in Keremeos

Premier John Horgan will be in Keremeos on Monday for an affordable housing announcement.

According to a media advisory, Horgan will be joined by Selina Robinson (Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing).

In November 2018, the B.C. government announced they were investing $492 million in affordable homes, with 72 new projects. This is part of a 10-year, $1.9 billion strategy.

READ MORE: B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

Among the 72 listed is a project in Keremeos for 41 homes at a cost of $4.1 million to Lower Similkameen Community Services.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.