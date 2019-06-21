B.C. Premier Horgan to make announcement in Keremeos

Premier John Horgan will be in Keremeos on Monday for an affordable housing announcement.
According to a media advisory, Horgan will be joined by Selina Robinson (Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing).
In November 2018, the B.C. government announced they were investing $492 million in affordable homes, with 72 new projects. This is part of a 10-year, $1.9 billion strategy.
Among the 72 listed is a project in Keremeos for 41 homes at a cost of $4.1 million to Lower Similkameen Community Services.
