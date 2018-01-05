Man sleeps outside Christ Church Cathedral, Victoria, October 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting in Smithers

Ideas shared at the public meeting will help shape the Poverty Reduction Strategy.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction will be hosting a poverty reduction strategy community meeting in Smithers on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The meeting will take place at the Smithers Senior Citizens Association, Branch 21, at 4018 Mountainview Avenue.

Doors will open at noon and the meeting will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to discuss ways to reduce poverty in the province. The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction said in a press release ideas shared at the meeting will help shape the Poverty Reduction Strategy that will be released this fall.

If someone is unable to attend the meeting, they can also give feedback in these ways:

Send input online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/

Send an email: BCPovertyReduction@gov.bc.ca

Call and leave a voice mail message: 1 778 698-7746 (Victoria number)

Or call Enquiry BC and ask for BC Poverty Reduction: 1 800 663-7867 (Calls can be made Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Information on the poverty reduction strategy engagement can be found online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/

Refreshments will be served at the meeting.

