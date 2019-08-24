B.C. police watchdog investigating high-speed crash in Victoria

Police watchdog called in after dramatic early morning crash at Bay and Douglas intersection

The IIO is investigating after a dramatic crash at the intersection of Bay and Douglas streets shortly after midnight Saturday. (Google Streetview)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a serious early morning crash in Victoria.

On Saturday morning, shortly after midnight, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Gorge Road and Rock Bay Avenue, according to a news release from Victoria police.

Victoria police said that the driver did not stop and fled at high speed hitting three other vehicles at Douglas and Bay streets.

The crash caused significant damage to all the vehicles involved and three other drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver fled on foot from the scene and officers arrested a suspect nearby.

The investigation is in the early stages and officers are looking for any witnesses to the collision or people who have video of the incident who have not yet spoken with investigators.

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. is deployed to investigate any incident involving police that results in injury or death.

READ ALSO: RCMP officer killed in the line of duty remembered ‘through the laughter of children’

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.