B.C. Pizza Huts raise over $100,000 for Type 1 diabetes research, prevention

On behalf of its 51 Pizza Hut restaurants in B.C., PH Restaurants LP presents a cheque for $104,912 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. (Photo Submitted)

With the help of their customers, the Pizza Hut locations across B.C. have raised a sizeable donation for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

For the 12th year, the popular restaurant chain organized its nine-week Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes and had customers, managers and team members all contributing to the foundation’s cause of preventing and treating Type 1 diabetes and its complications, as well as finding a cure. This year, 51 restaurants fundraised a total of $104,912 for the foundation, totalling $489,912 raised since the event first started.

“We are very proud of our restaurant teams and our customers overwhelming support for this very important cause” said Mike Cyr, President of PH Restaurants LP. “Pizza Hut strongly believes in getting involved locally which is why it chose an organization like JDRF.”

READ MORE: Penticton Boston Pizza steps up commitment to SOWINS Walk to End Abuse

According to the release, there are over 300,000 Canadians living with Type 1 diabetes, and with the average incidence rate growing at an estimated 5.1 per cent per year, the expected cost to the health care system may be higher than $16.9 billion by 2020. This rate increase also higher than the global average.

As a thank you for years of generosity, JDRF recognized Pizza Hut as a 2018 Honouree for consistently achieving higher fundraising goals year after year.

“Here at JDRF BC & Yukon, we applaud the tremendous passion and commitment from the PH Restaurants team across the province. Their dedication to raising funds for Type 1 diabetes research is truly inspiring. The efforts of every employee are making a huge difference for 300,000 Canadians living with Type 1 Diabetes and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support to help raise funds and awareness.” said Dayna Backus, Regional Director for BC & Yukon JDRF.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<