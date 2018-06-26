B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

  • Jun. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Families scrambling for housing in B.C. will have an easier time finding affordable homes, following a $990-million bilateral agreement signed by the province and Ottawa Tuesday.

The 10-year agreement, which begins next April, will “protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and will support the priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability” outline in the province’s Homes for B.C. plan.

The 30-point plan was outlined by provincial finance minister Carol James in February.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Totem pole, doors unveiled in historic collaboration between Nuxalk Nation and BC Parks
Next story
Alberni airport one step closer to published GPS approach

Just Posted

3-Eh Stage to feature Yukon funk band

 

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

  • 13 hours ago

 

Strathcona Regional District creates corporation to oversee Connected Coast

  • 13 hours ago

 

Curbside collection changing for some communities in RDOS

 

Most Read