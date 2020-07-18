B.C. needs a solid recovery plan: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has a question for B.C.'s government — what have you been doing the past four months?

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has a question for B.C.’s government — what have you been doing the past four months?

As the Legislature has returned — albeit in a different manner with only 12 MLAs from each side in the building and the rest tuning in through Zoom — Clovechok says that what is apparent to him is that there is no real plan for recovery.

Clovechok says that while Zoom is much more difficult than being face to face, it at least allows for a democratic process and a chance for the Opposition to hold the government to account.

As the Tourism critic, he says he is particularly disappointed in that Minister.

“We’re incredibly dependent on tourism in Columbia River Revelstoke, and indeed the entire province is. There is zero plan for tourism from the Minister or the Premier. I was appalled by the fact that no one from tourism was even invited to sit on the Economic Recovery task force. It’s incredibly disappointing.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry continues to lead us through this and she is to be congratulated and thanked, but what has the Premier been doing?”

Clovechok points to other provinces such as Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario who have solid recovery plans.

“They are ready because they were working during the pandemic. What has Premier Horgan been doing? Now they want to do a survey? There is a $12.5 billion deficit in this province and 500,000 more people unemployed. What’s the plan? There’s no plan for school opening in the fall and I know parents are worried about that.

“We (the BC Liberals) have offered over 60 suggestions and we have been completely ignored.

“I am so disappointed in this government. They are void of plans. You know that old adage, if you fail to plan, plan to fail. That’s what these guys are doing.”

As for Columbia River Revelstoke, Clovechok says he is incredibly proud of all residents for the way they kept COVID contained.

“There hasn’t been a case in this riding for over 13 weeks. from what I understand there has not been one in Kimberley.”

Clovechok also says that visitors are doing a great job as well.

“Think about it. Two long weekends now and no spike, not one case.”

He warns that we must all remain vigilant in our social distancing and mask wearing as the pandemic is nowhere near over.

One of the things that he says has touched him most through this is the plight of seniors.

“Seniors have been literally locked up without family visits,” he said. “We are getting to the point where visits may be allowed but the mental anguish and stress on families is unbelievable.”

Kimberley Bulletin