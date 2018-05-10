B.C. MLA’s ride out for motorcycle safety awareness month

Bikers from around B.C. drove MLA's around legislature to bring awareness to road safety

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevena (right) takes a ride on a motorcycle as part of the BC Coalition of Motorcyclists’ MLA Ride to promote safety. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

B.C. ministers and politicians took a ride on the wild side Thursday, taking part in the motorcycle rally promoting safety awareness month, which aims to bring awareness to safety for motorcycles.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena and other ministers boarded Harley’s and BMW’s to drive around the legislature as part of the event hosted by the BC Coalition of Motorcyclists.

“People are out on the roads now and the weather is warming up, it’s fun to ride,” Trevena said, noting that she didn’t have a licence but was always happy to get on the back of a bike.

“We’re continually working to improve safety on highways and roads,” she added. “Motorcycle safety is everyone’s collective responsibility, so whether you’re on a bike, you’re driving a car, truck, SUV, we share the road, and it’s important to use caution and be aware.”

B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham (left) takes a ride on a motorcycle with Mike Baynes as part of the B.C. Coalition of Motorcyclist’s MLA Ride to promote safety. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Each year there are 2,400 incidents involving motorcycles, injuring 1,500 people and and killing 24 motorcyclists, said Jerome Atherton, manager of road safety programs with ICBC.

One of of the biggest issues for motorcyclists is visibility to other drivers, and both Atherton and Trevena emphasized the importance of staying out of blind spots, keeping proper distance, and wearing appropriate clothing.

“I know it’s tempting to wear black leather, I’ve got a black leather jacket I wear for my push bike,” Trevena joked. “But bright colors and reflective material help you to be seen.”

B.C. MLA’s also donned some helmets – and even a patch-covered jacket or two – to take a spin around the block.

Participating in the the MLA motorcycle ride, a B.C. Coalition of Motorcyclists’s event to promote safety. #yyj pic.twitter.com/XhpvqMyEjl — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) May 10, 2018

“It’s hugely important to have this to remind people of motorcycle safety; to remind both motorcyclists as well as car drivers and everyone else that we want to be safe on the road,” Trevena said. “They are vulnerable and we want to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

For motorcycle safety tips from ICBC you can head to the ICBC website.

