B.C. Maritime Employers Assoc. assists recovery at Trinity House

Trinity Men’s Recovery House has new programming able to assist with the aftercare of residents graduating from addiction recovery programs, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.

The funding will support the “My Recovery Plan”, leading-edge software tools which are critical to the Aftercare Program. The software will support men who are leaving the Trinity facility, as well as men returning to Prince Rupert from other facilities with the ability to log in from various locations and interface with personal support workers. The software formulates a personal template tracking goals and progress, to assist with the transition from the assisted living facility.

The four-year-old men’s recovery home is a non-profit organization providing support, shelter, and a safe environment for men seeking recovery from alcoholism and substance abuse.

“The recovery journey doesn’t end when a client leaves our facility,” Willy Beaudry, director of the 333 Recovery Homes Society, said. “With the expansion of our programs and capacity over the last four years, we are proud to be adding integrated aftercare to our offerings. The generous support of local employers and associations like BCMEA highlights the fact that every community is stronger when it has access to resources and personnel that promote healing.”

The Trinity Men’s Recovery House currently offers nine publicly funded beds for clients, and provides healthy meals, 24/7 response, facilitated group sessions and activities, clinical counselling, a 12-step recovery program and First Nations practices.

“No investment is more important than an investment in people,” said Mike Leonard, President and CEO of the B.C. Maritime Employers Association. “Through our work with Prince Rupert’s waterfront workforce and employers, we recognize that a sustainable port community is one that provides effective support to those who are struggling with alcoholism and addictions.

“We understand that a critical way to assist those struggling with addiction is to establish strong supports which can lead to successful long-term recovery,” Leonard said. “Along with our local members, we are proud to support the important work at Trinity Men’s Recovery House, particularly the new Aftercare Program that seeks to provide a roadmap for clients to ease their return to healthy patterns of work and living.”

