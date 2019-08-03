B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a man imprisoned in Iran since 2008, arrived back in Canada on Friday, according to a Twitter account ran by his sister. (Twitter/@FreeSaeedM)

A man imprisoned in Iran for more than a decade is back in Canada.

According to a Twitter account run by Saeed Malekpour’s sister, he arrived in Canada Friday evening.

“Breaking: My brother Saeed Malekpour has just arrived to Canada!” the tweet, from Maryam Malekpour, reads. “The nightmare is finally over!”

Malekpour, who was a web programmer in Victoria and who had permanent resident status in Canada, was arrested in Iran in 2008 on allegations that an open-source program he made allowed photos to be uploaded to pornographic websites, according to Amnesty International.

He was 33 years old and visiting his dying father at the time of the arrest. He spent more than a decade in Evin Prison, the organization said.

A spokesperson with Global Affairs Canada did not provide details on Malekpour’s return, but said in a statement Canada welcomes the news he is back in Canada.

“Canada welcomes the news that Saeed Malekpour has been reunited with his family in Canada. We have advocated for Mr. Malekpour’s release and are pleased that he is now in Canada,” the statement read.

A campaign, Free Saeed Now, was spearheaded by his sister, calling for his release.

Black Press Media has reached out to Maryam Malekpour for comment.

