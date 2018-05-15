Weapons seized by the CBSA’s Criminal Investigations Section (from left to right seized goods: Butterfly knife, two stun guns, two brass knuckle knives, ten brass knuckles). CBSA photo.

B.C. man gets 18 months in jail for smuggling switchblades, butterfly knives

Richmond's Gerald Allan Martin pleaded guilty to numerous weapons charges in October 2017

A Richmond man has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars for smuggling several illegal weapons.

Gerald Allan Martin was sentenced Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

In 2014, border officers at the international mail processing centres in Vancouver and Toronto intercepted multiple packages containing prohibited weapons, such as switchblades, butterfly knives, stun guns and brass knuckles.

The CBSA executed a search warrant at Martin’s home that December.

A year later, on Dec. 30, 2015, Martin was charged with 10 offences, including smuggling, importing and possessing prohibited weapons. Last October, he pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

His lifetime ban on weapons as a result of previous convictions will remain in place.

