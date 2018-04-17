B.C. Lions star Arceneaux will coach at Nanaimo camp

Local football players will not only learn the game, they’ll get to learn how to play like an all-star.
B.C. Lions star receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux will be in Nanaimo this weekend as a guest coach at the Jay Prepchuk Quarterback/Receiver Camp on Sunday, April 22.
Prepchuk, quarterbacks coach with the UBC Thunderbirds, is hosting two camps in Nanaimo, with a peewee quarterback camp the evening of Friday, April 20 at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park and then the quarterback/receiver camp with guest coach Arceneaux on Sunday afternoon at John Barsby Secondary School field.
No experience is necessary and no protective gear will be required at the no-contact camps. Participants should bring their own cleats, football and water.
Friday’s peewee QB camp for children ages 6-12 goes from 6-8:15 p.m. and costs $100 including a camp t-shirt.
Sunday’s quarterback/receiver camp will be 12:50-4 p.m. and costs $150 including a camp t-shirt.
For more information, e-mail jayprepchuk@gmail.com or phone 604-803-2473.
sports@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter