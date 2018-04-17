B.C. Lions star Arceneaux will coach at Nanaimo camp

Receiver to help out at camp Sunday, April 22 at John Barsby Secondary School

Local football players will not only learn the game, they’ll get to learn how to play like an all-star.

B.C. Lions star receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux will be in Nanaimo this weekend as a guest coach at the Jay Prepchuk Quarterback/Receiver Camp on Sunday, April 22.

Prepchuk, quarterbacks coach with the UBC Thunderbirds, is hosting two camps in Nanaimo, with a peewee quarterback camp the evening of Friday, April 20 at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park and then the quarterback/receiver camp with guest coach Arceneaux on Sunday afternoon at John Barsby Secondary School field.

No experience is necessary and no protective gear will be required at the no-contact camps. Participants should bring their own cleats, football and water.

Friday’s peewee QB camp for children ages 6-12 goes from 6-8:15 p.m. and costs $100 including a camp t-shirt.

Sunday’s quarterback/receiver camp will be 12:50-4 p.m. and costs $150 including a camp t-shirt.

For more information, e-mail jayprepchuk@gmail.com or phone 604-803-2473.

