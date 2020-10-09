B.C. Liberal candidate would advocate for tertiary hospital

Kathleen Jones says she fully supports calls for more services at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

The B.C. Liberal candidate for Nanaimo says her party is best positioned to be able to grow the economy in a way that can allow for investments in health-care improvements.

Kathleen Jones, in a press release this week, said she fully supports calls for upgrading Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to a tertiary hospital, with a catheterization lab, cancer centre and new patient tower.

“As Nanaimo continues to grow, a tertiary hospital is long overdue,” she said in the release. “We continue to hear too many stories of people losing their life due to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital not being equipped to support them.”

She added that a tertiary hospital in Nanaimo would create the potential for medical training partnerships with Vancouver Island University.

Other candidates in the Nanaimo riding include NDP incumbent Sheila Malcolmson and Green candidate Lia Versaevel.

