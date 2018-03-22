B.C. landlords collect too much personal information, watchdog says

Report suggests low vacancy rates lead landlords to believe they can collect whatever info they want

Landlords in B.C. are generally collecting too much personal information from potential tenants, the province’s acting privacy watchdog says, and in many cases are violating privacy laws.

In a report published Thursday, Drew McArthur examined the personal details collected by 13 landlords during the tenancy application process, and compared it to what is authorized by the Personal Information Protection Act.

“Low vacancy rates may prompt landlords to believe they can collect whatever information they want from prospective tenants,” said McArthur.

“In some cases, landlords required applicants to provide months’ worth of detailed bank statements, or for consent to conduct a credit check, or for information protected by the Human Rights Code, such as marital status.”

McArthur’s report makes recommendations such as never collecting information from social media platforms or internet search engines; limiting the amount of required personal information on application forms; and requiring a credit check only when a potential tenant can’t provide sufficient references about previous tenancies, employment or income.

“Rentals make up 30% of housing in B.C.,” McArthur added in a news release. “Unfortunately, many applicants feel they have no choice but to provide this information to avoid missing out on a place to live.”

