B.C. Junior High School Rodeo Finals All Around winners named

The Junior High School Rodeo Finals for British Columbia were held at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds the weekend of May 17-19. The event was first class and youth from all over B.C. came to compete and share good times with others involved in the sport. The All Around Cowboy was won by Korbin Mills of Pink Mountain, and the All Around Cowgirl was taken home by Fallon Jones of Prince George.