Uber

B.C. judge orders City of Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

The city had been issuing $500 tickets to drivers

  • Feb. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A judge has ordered the Metro Vancouver city of Surrey to immediately stop ticketing and fining Uber drivers.

The city had been issuing $500 tickets to drivers, arguing that they were operating without a business licence.

However, Uber claimed in court that drivers held the appropriate provincial permits and Surrey had not created a municipal licence that its drivers could apply for.

Uber filed for an injunction against Surrey and a British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruled in favour of the ride-hailing company.

Justice Veronica Jackson also ordered that the city pay Uber’s court costs.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a statement after the ruling that the city will work with the TransLink Mayors’ Council on a regional business licence to ensure there is a level playing field between ride-hailing companies and taxis.

ALSO READ: Uber lawyer says Surrey mayor ‘unintelligible’ in his opposition to ride-hailing

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car veers off South Okanagan road and into pond
Next story
Sentence handed down for Chilliwack man for head-on crash that killed pregnant woman

Just Posted

Most Read