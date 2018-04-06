B.C. Interior RV Show kicks off in Penticton

The three-day B.C. Interior RV Show kicked off in Penticton on Friday.

From Friday, April 6 to the Sunday, April 8 the annual B.C. Interior RV Show will fill 80,000 square feet of indoor space in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre; the Okanagan Hockey School arena; and the South Okanagan Events Centre arena plus its parking lot with over 40 different exhibitors promoting products and services related to the RV lifestyle, including the best and newest RV models in the industry.

Organizers also ask that you leave your pets (except service dogs) and your RV’s at home. Parking is free but will be limited due to the size of this event and the other events taking place during the same time. The show hours are Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

