A B.C. Hydro crew is on site right now on Gillespie Road near the Roche Cove Bridge to investigate a power outage.

The outage is currently affecting 1100 people in the Sooke Region.

There is currently no word as to what is causing the outage, or when the power will be restored.

For up-to-date reports on power outages on the Island, please visit bchydro.com.