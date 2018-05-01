B.C. hot in lottery game

Winning tickets in Lotto 6/49 sold in eight provincial communities; big winner from Dawson Creek

  • May. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It’s a good time to be buying lotter tickets in the province.

B.C. is on a winning streak and scooped up more prizes this weekend from the Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw on April 28. The Saturday SuperDraw promotion offered an additional 51 guaranteed prizes with eight prizes won in B.C.

The winning ticket for the $1 million guaranteed prize was sold in Dawson Creek while seven additional $50,000 winning tickets for the SuperDraw guaranteed prizes were sold across the province in:

· Burnaby

· Coquitlam

· Lake Country

· Vancouver Island (North)

· North Vancouver

· Sechelt

· Trail.

That’s a total of $1,350,000 in Lotto 6/49 prizes won on this weekend’s draw.

All winning numbers and past draws can be found here.

BCLC is also waiting for the winner of last week’s $30 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot to come forward. A single Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Coquitlam won the entire $30 million jackpot from the Wednesday, April 25 draw.

Winners have one year from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim their prize, and will join a growing list of British Columbians who have struck it rich with Lotto 6/49.

BCLC will announce winner information, including the specific retail purchase location, after the winner has come forward.

Previous story
RDN board approves funding for District 69 victim services
Next story
Police in Oceanside seize cannabis product resembling candy

Just Posted

Task force aiming to tackle housing crunch

  • 23 hours ago

 

Cache Creek braces for more flooding as Bonaparte River rises

 

B.C. hot in lottery game

  • 23 hours ago

 

Celebrate Ederlezi in village-style

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read