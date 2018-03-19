Some patient conditions require dental surgery to be done in a hospital operating room. (Black Press files)

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Complex procedures requiring general anesthetic to increase 15%

Waiting lists will be shortened this year for people requiring hospital admission for dental surgery, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

Additional funding this year will allow 900 more procedures for children and adults who require general anesthetic for dental surgery procedures, due to underlying medical conditions or developmental disabilities.

“I have heard from parents whose sons and daughters are suffering for long periods in pain, in some cases without any understanding of what is happening to them,” Dix said. “This is something we need to address, and that is why we are taking action today.”

more to come…

