B.C. Greens to celebrate accomplishments in Kelowna

MLA from Saanich North and the Islands is visiting Kelowna to promote the Green Party’s accomplishments and gather input for the upcoming fall legislative sitting.
On Friday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., MLA Adam Olsen will be at Kinsmen Park on 2600 Abbott St.
This event is one of the roughly 40 that local BC Green Party volunteer teams and local associations are holding between June and September as part of their summer events series.
The B.C. Green caucus passed the Business Amendment Corporations Act, which enables a new class of business called benefit corporations that want to pursue environmental and social goals in addition to their primary objective of profiting.
The second Green bill, Bill M206: Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, provides tenants with the ability to end their fixed-term lease if staying in the rental unit is a threat to their safety or security.
