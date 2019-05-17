B.C. government has invested $15 million into provincial arts council over the next three years

Celebrate Museum Day by exploring a temporary exhibit from the Royal BC Museum in Kelowna

Temporary exhibit, Birds of Prey, will be open to the attendees who participate in the scavenger hunt at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. (Kelowna Museums).

The Kelowna Museums Society will hold a scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 18, at the Okanagan Heritage Museum to celebrate International Museum Day.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, attendees will also have the opportunity to explore “Birds of Prey”; a temporary exhibit visiting from the Royal BC Museum that showcases birds native to B.C.’s region.

“Museums are exciting places. They’re filled with fascinating stories that are vital to our understanding of the world. Our exhibits regularly change and we’re just about wrapping up a multi-year process that saw us overhaul our entire permanent gallery,” said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager with the Kelowna Museums Society.

READ MORE: Gasoline removed from Kelowna’s Playa Del Sol Resort after evacuation

The B.C. government has made sizeable investments in the cultural sector throughout the province.

In the 2019 budget, the government set aside $15 million over the next three years to BC Arts Council, which will be partially redistributed to museums across the province.

READ MORE: Dogs of Kelowna: Eddie

“Our museums, art galleries, historic sites, cultural centres and other institutions do an incredible job in presenting stories of British Columbia,” says Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts and culture. “This is an excellent chance for people to immerse themselves in the power of language and learn more about this important part of B.C.’s heritage.”

Annually, almost 4,500 people are employed and almost 20,000 have volunteered in B.C.’s museum sector. according to the BC Museums Association.

That has allowed for 11 million visitors to stroll through the doors of B.C.’s heritage institutions, generating over $225 million in total revenues per year.