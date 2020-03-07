B.C. Government culls 94 wolves in West Chilcotin caribou habitat

The cull is completed for 2020 in the region

A wolf cull by the B.C. government as part of its caribou recovery program was recently completed for the Itcha-Ilgachuz herd in the West Chilcotin. (File)

A total of 94 wolves were removed as part of a predator reduction program to support the recovery of the Itcha-Ilgachuz caribou herd in the West Chilcotin.

This past winter’s wolf removal achieved the target of less than three wolves for every 1,000 square kilometres, which is the target that the federal caribou recovery strategy identified as necessary to achieve a positive response in re-building the caribou population, confirmed a spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“This was year one of a two-year emergency measure to support the recovery of the Itcha-Ilgachuz caribou population,” the spokesperson noted, adding local First Nations were involved in the collection of the wolf carcasses, for use at their discretion.

This two-year emergency measure is required to achieve caribou recovery objectives in B.C. and is part of broader caribou recovery efforts that the province is leading, including habitat protection, habitat restoration, maternity penning and supplemental feeding programs.

