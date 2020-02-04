B.C. government announces financial assistance for flood victims

Disaster financial assistance available to Cedar residents who meet requirements

Overnight heavy rains on Jan. 31 led to flooding in areas in and around Nanaimo. The B.C. government is offering disaster financial assistance to those affected. (News Bulletin file)

After flooding led to the evacuations in Cedar this past weekend, the B.C. government has announced financial assistance will be made available to those not covered by insurance.

Rescue crews executed evacuation operations in the area around Wilkinson and Raines roads in Regional District of Nanaimo electoral Area A on Saturday and according to a press release from Emergency Management B.C., affected homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses will have disaster financial assistance made available to them.

According to the press release, financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, up to a maximum claim for $300,000.

Homeowners and residential tenants must provide proof that the home is their principal residence.

Small business and farm owners must provide proof that the farms and businesses are their primary source of income.

Charitable organizations must prove they provide a benefit of service to the community at large.

Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury and recreational items are not eligible under disaster financial assistance.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management B.C. by April 4. An application is available online at www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

