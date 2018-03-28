B.C. Ferries scheduling extra sailings for Easter long weekend

B.C. Ferries will be adding extra sailings to account for the heavy traffic anticipated for the Easter long weekend.
According to a press release, there will be 12 additional sailings for the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay run between March 29 and April 3.
Midday March 29 to late-afternoon March 30 (Good Friday) is expected to be the period that will be most popular with travellers, prior to the long weekend, and the afternoon of April 2 (Easter Monday) is expected to be busy with returning traffic.
Early-morning and late-evening discounts will be available until April 3, with standard, under-height vehicles and drivers offered the opportunity to travel for $39 on select sailings on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes.
B.C. Ferries recommends travellers make reservations.
For more information, go to www.bcferries.com.