B.C. Ferries scheduling extra sailings for Easter long weekend

B.C. Ferries will have extra sailings for Easter long weekend. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Ferries will be adding extra sailings to account for the heavy traffic anticipated for the Easter long weekend.

According to a press release, there will be 12 additional sailings for the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay run between March 29 and April 3.

Midday March 29 to late-afternoon March 30 (Good Friday) is expected to be the period that will be most popular with travellers, prior to the long weekend, and the afternoon of April 2 (Easter Monday) is expected to be busy with returning traffic.

Early-morning and late-evening discounts will be available until April 3, with standard, under-height vehicles and drivers offered the opportunity to travel for $39 on select sailings on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes.

B.C. Ferries recommends travellers make reservations.

For more information, go to www.bcferries.com.

