B.C. Ferries halts all food service as sandwiches go uneaten amid COVID-19

B.C. Ferries donated 2,400 pounds (1,090 kilograms) of perishable goods to Esquimalt’s Rainbow Kitchen food bank on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

B.C. Ferries has announced that it won’t serve any food on board ships until further notice.

Two days after suspending all hot food services on its vessels, the ferry corporation sent out a notice Thursday saying it would no longer serve pre-made sandwiches, wraps and the like.

“During the COVID-19 situation, customers have changed their food purchasing habits and are choosing not to buy our grab-and-go items at this time, leading to tremendous food waste,” noted a statement.

The ferry corporation said the suspension of food services also supports social distancing as a COVID-19 precaution.

Vending machines will still be kept stocked.

B.C. Ferries’ northern routes will have limited food offerings available.

B.C. Ferries advised that it is donating perishable food items to a Victoria-based food bank. Rainbow Kitchen, serving Esquimalt and the surrounding community, picked up more than 2,400 pounds (1,090kg) of food from the Swartz Bay terminal on Thursday. The items included mashed potatoes, coleslaw and fresh produce such as cucumbers and onions.

