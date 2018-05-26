B.C. Ferries faced series of technical problems causing long waits

11:00 ferry now good to go, but lines anticipated

B.C. Ferries faced several technical glitches this morning, causing long line ups in Swartz Bay and Tsawwasen. (FILE PHOTO)

B.C. Ferries experienced a series of technical difficulties Saturday morning that had them originally cancel two round trip sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen due to problems with the propulsion control system of the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

The 11:00 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay, and the 1:00 departure from Tsawwassen were originally affected, resulting in heavy line ups one either end.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay #SpiritofVancouverIsland has cancelled an additional round trip as we continue to investigate the problem w/ the propulsion control system: 11:00am ex Swartz Bay & 1:00pm ex Tsawwassen. https://t.co/48GVFXXvvO ^kn — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) May 26, 2018

Cloverdale News editor Sam Anderson was one of the people stuck in line on the Tsawwassen end, hoping to get onto a ferry headed for the Southern Gulf Islands.

9 a.m. sailing cancelled and the line ups are longer than I've ever seen them. pic.twitter.com/gdKyJv8jQe — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) May 26, 2018

“It was pretty crazy actually,” She said. “Driving in to go to the drop off area, cars were lined up all the way down the straightaway.”

Anderson said that along with mechanical problems, crew members were having trouble printing tickets, and keeping track of how many cars could board the next ferry to Victoria.

“The self ticket terminals weren’t working either, they had all the staff on the desks,” she added.

B.C. Ferries also noted in a tweet that due to technical difficulties, their website was not up-to-date with current conditions or sailings.

“I feel very bad for the B.C. Ferries staff working today,” Anderson said. “They were all so professional and kind and lovely.”

Anderson was able to get on her ferry, but as she sailed to the Gulf Islands she could still see people trying to get to Victoria.

“I’ve never in my life seen them that long,” she said.

B.C. Ferries released an update at 9:56 a. m. saying that the mechanical issues had been resolved and that service would resume with the 11:00 sailing from Swartz Bay. Anderson warned that regardless of this information, the lines would be long and people should plan accordingly.

#BCFHeadsUp #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay #SpiritofVancouverIsland the mechanical issue has been resolved & service will resume w/ the 11:00am sailing ex Swartz Bay. ^kn — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) May 26, 2018

For the most up-to-date information possible from B.C. Ferries, you can head to their Twitter page.