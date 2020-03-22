B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Spirit of British Columbia. (File photo)

A B.C. Ferries employee is off work with COVID-19, but the ferry corporation says he didn’t work on the ship’s public decks.

B.C. Ferries CEO Mark Collins told the News Bulletin that the employee, who lives on the mainland and works in shipboard operations on a major route to and from Tsawwassen, got his positive COVID-19 test result yesterday and immediately notified his employer.

Since then, B.C. Ferries determined that the employee had been in contact with seven other workers, most recently about 10 days ago.

“His role is not one that routinely comes into contact with the public,” Collins said.

The co-workers are now off work and isolated.

“They’re now 10 days into the cycle with no symptoms, so that’s a good sign,” said Collins.

More to come.

