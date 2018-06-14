Mechanical problems with the rudder prompted two morning sailing cancellations (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwasen

Mechanical issues prompted two morning cancellations

  • Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen this morning due to mechanical issues on the Queen of New West.

The 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. have been cancelled due to problems the crew is experiencing with the rudder

The 9 a.m. sailing with the was able to depart and was at 100 per cent capacity.

For the most recent service updates you can visit bcferries.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Mayoral candidate Krog foresees change on Nanaimo council
Next story
City will look into legalities of whether it can support NRE

Just Posted

Letter: Better options for Royal Crescent

  • 10 hours ago

 

BVCS golfers fifth in tough provincials

 

B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwasen

  • 10 hours ago

 

Abbotsford’s Phulka wins in Mongolia

 

Most Read