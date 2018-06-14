B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwasen

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen this morning due to mechanical issues on the Queen of New West.
The 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. have been cancelled due to problems the crew is experiencing with the rudder
#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay 8am #QueenofNewWest is cancelled due to mechanical issues. Please stay updated on our #ServiceNotice page: https://t.co/cZgsQs5dcB ^rl
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 14, 2018
#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen 10am #QueenofNewWest is cancelled due to mechanical issues. Please stay updated on our #ServiceNotice page: https://t.co/cZgsQs5dcB ^rl
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 14, 2018
The 9 a.m. sailing with the was able to depart and was at 100 per cent capacity.
For the most recent service updates you can visit bcferries.com