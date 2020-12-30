B.C. Ferries cancels sailings with ‘extreme weather’ arriving

Smooth sailing isn’t going to be possible for at least the next few hours, so B.C. Ferries has cancelled numerous trips.

The ferry corporation issued a travel advisory Wednesday morning and cancelled two round trips on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route as well as sailings on some minor routes.

B.C. Ferries said the reason for the cancellation is an “extreme weather system” bringing strong winds over coastal areas of eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings from both Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled.

Morning sailings were also cancelled between Comox-Powell River, Cortes Island-Quadra Island, Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula. On the Hornby Island-Denman Island East route, sailings were cancelled through 10:40 a.m.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: High winds, sea state cause ferry cancellations between islands

There are no weather advisories in effect in Nanaimo, but there are wind and rainfall warnings for Nanoose Bay to Qualicum Beach and wind warning for the Comox Valley, Campbell River and north Island.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” the travel advisory noted. “We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin