B.C. Ferries cancels sailings due to high winds

Weather conditions have forced B.C. Ferries to cancel a number of sailings across the Strait of Georgia.

The ferry corporation advised in a service notice that the Queen of Cowichan’s 10:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled to to high winds.

Several sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria’s Swartz Bay have also been cancelled for late morning and early afternoon. 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen are cancelled, as are 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay.

There is an Environment Canada wind warning in effect around Greater Victoria, with wind expected to ease this afternoon. There is no wind warning for Nanaimo.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” the service notice reads. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this cancellation.”

