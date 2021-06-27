B.C. employers can now claim COVID-19 sick leave reimbursements

Employers in BC are now eligible for reimbursements of funds paid to workers taking COVID-19-related sick leave. (Black Press Media file photo)

Employers can now apply for reimbursements of wages paid to workers for COVID-19-related sick leave.

WorkSafeBC began administering the program June 17 with government funding and will continue to support businesses until Dec. 31, 2021. Employers must be registered for WorkSafeBC compensation coverage and signed up for WorkSafeBC’s online services and must complete an online form about workers’ COVID-19-related sick leave.

The processing of reimbursement applications and sending of e-transfers to employers may take up to 10 business days.

Eligible employers are those with workers taking sick leave after being diagnosed with COVID-19, waiting for COVID-19 test results, self-isolating or self-monitoring in accordance with public health orders, or staying home at the advice of the employer. This will also apply to employers whose workers are covered by the Employment Standards Act but not given paid sick leave benefits.

The act currently requires workers be paid their full wage while on sick leave and allows employers to then apply for up to $200 daily in reimbursement for three days per employee. Legislation was passed in May allowing workers up to three days of paid sick leave.

The province is also committed to creating a permanent paid sick leave program for 2022 and will soon begin consultations with stakeholders and the public. This entitlement will benefit more than one million workers in B.C.

For more information on the program, visit bit.ly/3iWLusT online.

