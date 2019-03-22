B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

  • Mar. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An uninsured motorcyclist is feeling the heat of spring after being caught speeding down Highway 97 on Thursday.

The driver was hit with a $1,357 fine and the motorcycle was impounded.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding drivers that even though the roads are now with less snow and ice, that drivers must still drive safe on streets throughout the Okanagan and especially HWY 97.

Excessive speeding can cause large fines as well as vehicle impounds.

