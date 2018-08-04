Peace Arch Crossing Saturday morning (Drive BC)

B.C. Day weekend: Expect long wait times at border crossings

Plan ahead and check wait times before heading to Washington State and beyond

  • Aug. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Like during most long weekends, expect longer-than-usual waits at border crossings between the Lower Mainland and Washington State.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) wait times at the four border crossings were starting to grow Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m., Peace Arch Crossing and Pacific Crossing are seeing a 90 minute delay. Aldergrove Crossing is at a 60 minute delay. Wait times at the Sumas Crossing in Abbotsford stand at about 40 minutes.

For up-to-date details on each border, click here.

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park considered being held
Next story
Smithers lawyer launches jurisdictional challenge of LNG pipeline

Just Posted

COLUMNS: Looking through rose-coloured glasses

  • 9 hours ago

 

Shambhala invests in ANKORS’ drug-testing tech

  • 9 hours ago

 

B.C. Day weekend: Expect long wait times at border crossings

  • 9 hours ago

 

The Nova Scotiables bringing more than just music to Revesltoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read