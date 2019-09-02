B.C. Crime Stoppers: Williams Lake RCMP appeal to public to help find wanted individuals

If anyone has any information, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to assist in locating the following individuals; Norman Devine (clockwise top left), Brandy Lee Bobby, Stevie Dawn Carigan and Eugene Godfrey Dunn. (Images released by Crime Stoppers)

Norman Thomas DEVINE

DOB: 1976-06-19

Last known address: Wotzke Dr, Williams Lake, B.C. warrant valid as of September 01, 2019

Police file #: 2019-4153.

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Norman DEVINE who has an outstanding unendorsed warrant in B.C. for committing theft under $5,000.

DEVINE is described as a Caucasian male, 5’10” (178cm), 166lbs (75kg). He has short black hair and a scar on both his forehead and cheek.

Brandy Lee BOBBY

DOB: 1983-02-11

Last known address: 17-423 Gibbon St, Williams Lake, B.C.

Warrant(s)*** valid as of September 1, 2019

Police file #: 2018-8925

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Brandy BOBBY who is wanted on a B.C. wide unendorsed warrant. She is wanted for breaching her probation. BOBBY is described as an Indigenous female, 5’4″ (163cm), 216lb (98kg). She has shoulder length brown hair that may occasionally be dyed blonde.

Stevie Dawn CARIGNAN

DOB: 1993-10-05

Last known address: may be residing in Kelowna, B.C.

Warrant valid as of September 01, 2019

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stevie

CARIGNAN who has two outstanding unendorsed warrants in B.C. for possessing a controlled substance and another for failing to comply with her probation order.

CARIGNAN is described as a Caucasian female, 5’5″ (165cm), 139lbs (63kg). She has long hair and blue eyes with a tattoo on her forearm saying “libra.”

Eugene Godfrey DUNN

DOB: 1961-01-06

Last known address: 868 Snuqaax mamnta, Bella Coola, B.C.

Warrant valid as of September 01, 2019

Police file #: 2018-5255

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Eugene DUNN for three outstanding warrants for driving while prohibited and one warrant for obstructing a peace officer.

DUNN is described as an Indigeous male, 5’7″ (172cm), 175lbs (79kg). He has longer black/brown hair and a moustache.

If anyone has any information on these individuals, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

A recent Crime Stoppers call for information assisted in the apprehension of Janine Alphonse. Alphonse was wanted for trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.