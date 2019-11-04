B.C. community counselling gets $10 million in grants

The ministry of mental health and addictions announced that twenty-nine community organizations have received funding to support a broad range of mental health and substance use services. (DREAMSTIME image)

Mental health services across the province will be made more accessible through $10 million in grants awarded to community counselling programs.

Twenty-nine organizations, including Prince George’s Carrier Sekani Family Services, which also has an office in Vanderhoof, have received funding to provide services including easy-to-access counselling, with a focus on marginalized people and those who have faced barrier accessing services they require.

“For far too long, counselling was out of reach for many British Columbians. Today, we are saying loud and clear that the ability to get help should not depend on the size of your bank account or where you live in the province,” Mental Health Minister Judy Darcy said in a news release.

The funding will help address gaps in care by creating multiple-entry points to services.

Other organization on the list include various Neighbourhood Houses in Vancouver, DIVERSEcity Community Resources in Surrey, Independent Living Vernon Society, and Ishtar Women’s Resource Society in Langley/Aldergrove.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter