B.C. commits $43 million to replace Saanich school

The government of B.C. has committed $42.9 million to replacing Cedar Hill Middle School with a new, more environmentally-friendly building by January 2025. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cedar Hill Middle School is scheduled to be replaced by a new, more environmentally-friendly building in less than four years, the province announced Monday.

The project will include a $42.9-million investment from the province and a $3.6-million contribution from the Greater Victoria School District.

It will be designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions beyond the LEED gold standard, with more efficient heat pumps and classroom ventilation and a variable volume shop-dust collector. Temperature and air systems will run on renewable BC Hydro energy.

“We have a vision to invest in the possibility of a net-zero building in our district and view this as a critical step in meeting our climate action goals and setting a higher standard for seismic projects in our district,” SD61 board chair Jordan Watters said.

Beyond a 575 capacity school building, the project will also create a neighbourhood learning centre. The school district will consult with the community closer to completion to determine what programs the centre offers, but potential uses include child care or cultural programming.

Built in 1931, Cedar Hill Middle School is one of many older schools across Greater Victoria awaiting seismic upgrades. Since 2017, the province has invested $139 million into these upgrades.

Construction of the new Cedar Hill building is expected to be complete by January 2025.

